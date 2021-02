Kessel scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in a 4-2 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.

He now has a goal in two straight games after going 11 games without a snipe (four assists). Kessel's career appears to be in its twilight since he joined the desert dawgs. But be ready to grab him off the wire -- streaky is streaky, and Kessel has always gone on decent runs once he starts to snipe.