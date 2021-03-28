Kessel scored a hat trick and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Kessel's first goal came on the power play, and his third was an empty-netter. The 33-year-old winger is hot again with a five-game point streak, during which he has five tallies and three helpers. Overall, the Wisconsin native has 14 goals, 26 points, 63 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances this season.