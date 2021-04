Kessel recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Kessel has put together a solid April with two goals and seven helpers through 11 games. Only two of those points have come on the power play. The 33-year-old winger is up to 35 points (16 tallies, 19 assists), 95 shots on net and a minus-15 rating in 47 appearances.