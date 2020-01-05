Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Notches power-play helper
Kessel had a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
With the helper, Kessel now has a three-game point streak. His first season with the Coyotes has largely been a disappointment, as the 32-year-old winger has only 24 points (nine markers, 15 helpers) and a minus-18 rating through 44 games. He's on pace to score fewer than 20 goals for the first time since 2007-08, his second season in the league.
