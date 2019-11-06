Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Offers helper

Kessel recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Kessel has played provider a lot recently, with a goal and five assists in his last seven games. For the year, the winger has 10 points though 15 outings. Kessel's assist Tuesday came on a Christian Dvorak goal. Coach Rick Tocchet has shuffled his lines recently, likely in hopes of getting production going throughout the lineup, so Kessel may have to adjust to different linemates at times.