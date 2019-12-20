Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Opens scoring Thursday

Kessel potted a goal on four shots in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Kessel had the lone goal in the first period, but the teams combined for 12 tallies over the final 40 minutes to make his score an afterthought. The goal got Kessel to the 20-point mark in 37 games this season. He's added 90 shots on goal and a minus-18 rating.