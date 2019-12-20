Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Opens scoring Thursday
Kessel potted a goal on four shots in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.
Kessel had the lone goal in the first period, but the teams combined for 12 tallies over the final 40 minutes to make his score an afterthought. The goal got Kessel to the 20-point mark in 37 games this season. He's added 90 shots on goal and a minus-18 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.