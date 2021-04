Kessel tallied a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Kessel closed out the scoring with a tap-in on the doorstep 8:36 into the third period. The goal snapped a six-game dry spell for the 33-year-old, who had still managed to stay productive over that stretch thanks to five assists. Kessel, who boasts a career-best shooting percentage of 18.4, has registered 16 goals and 34 points in 44 games. He put up just 38 points in 70 contests a year ago.