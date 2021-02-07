Kessel notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Kessel made a terrific pass to find Clayton Keller for the Coyotes' second goal of the game. The 33-year-old Kessel is up to eight points (four goals, four helpers) in 11 contests this season. He's added 28 shots and a minus-6 rating, and half of his scoring production has come on the power play. The Coyotes' offense is deeper and more balanced than in years past, taking some of the pressure off of Kessel to be the focal point.