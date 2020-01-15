Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Pops off with three points
Kessel scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Kessel's second-period tally came on the power play. He's up to 11 goals and 30 points in 49 contests this season. Last year, he needed only 19 games to reach double-digits in scores. Kessel has picked up 14 of his points with a man advantage.
