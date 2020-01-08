Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Posts points in fourth straight
Kessel registered three assists, including one on the power play, in a 5-2 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday.
Despite his team's success, the 32-year-old hasn't been the same dominant offensive force he was in Pittsburgh with the Coyotes. Having said that, maybe he's heating up, as he has a goal and five assists in the last four games. Kessel will need a lot more of that to get close to his preseason expectations. He has nine goals and 27 points with a minus-16 rating in 45 games this season.
