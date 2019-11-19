Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Posts power-play assist
Kessel registered an assist with the man advantage and added four shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Kessel's assist came on a Derek Stepan goal in the first period. The 32-year-old winger has helpers in three straight contests. Despite the recent hot streak, Kessel has just 13 points in 22 games after three straight campaigns above the 70-point mark. He's up to five power-play points and 57 shots on goal this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.