Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Posts power-play assist

Kessel registered an assist with the man advantage and added four shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Kessel's assist came on a Derek Stepan goal in the first period. The 32-year-old winger has helpers in three straight contests. Despite the recent hot streak, Kessel has just 13 points in 22 games after three straight campaigns above the 70-point mark. He's up to five power-play points and 57 shots on goal this season.