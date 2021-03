Kessel notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Kessel had the secondary helper on the second of Derick Brassard's three goals Saturday. The assist was Kessel's 500th of his career -- he's added 380 goals in 1,097 contests since he debuted in 2006-07. The 33-year-old winger is up to 19 points (seven on the power play) and 53 shots on net through 31 games this year.