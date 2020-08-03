Kessel had a pair of assists and tied for the team lead with four shots, while adding two PIM, in Sunday's 4-3 win over Nashville in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Kessel helped stake the Coyotes to a 3-0 first-period lead, figuring in on Christian Dvorak and Clayton Keller (PP) goals less than five minutes apart. The two-point performance had to be a welcome sight for the Coyotes - and fantasy players -- considering Kessel had only six multi-point games during the regular season and posted his lowest point total (38) since his sophomore campaign of 2007-08. A return to form would be a boon to Arizona's playoff hopes.