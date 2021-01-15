Kessel scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Kessel's tally came with just 3.2 seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime to assure the Coyotes got something out of their opening game. This is a positive sign from Kessel, who went five games without a goal to start last year. The 33-year-old winger still shouldn't be expected to return to his point-per-game pace of years gone by, but fantasy managers will hope he can exceed the 38 points he generated in 70 contests in 2019-20.