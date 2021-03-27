Kessel scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kessel capped a run of three goals in 2:11 during the third period, which allowed the Coyotes to take control of the game. The 33-year-old winger was playing in his 1,100th regular-season contest. This season, Kessel has racked up 11 goals, 23 points, 59 shots on net and nine power-play points through 34 games.