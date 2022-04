Kessel notched two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Kessel crossed the 40-assist mark by setting up third-period tallies from Nathan Smith and Anton Stralman. This gave Kessel five assists in his last six games. The 34-year-old winger is up to 48 points, 162 shots on net and a minus-24 rating through 77 contests, though his seven goals will likely mark a new career low barring a significant scoring binge to finish the season.