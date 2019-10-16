Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Shows up on power play

Kessel notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Kessel has two assists in five games but is without a goal in 2019-20 despite taking 17 shots, including a team-high six versus Winnipeg. He played a season-low 14:34 against the Jets, down four minutes from his average entering play Tuesday (18:54).

