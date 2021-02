Kessel scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Kessel went 11 games between his fourth and fifth goals of the year, racking up just four helpers in that span. He had gone without a point in the last four contests. The 33-year-old winger has nine points, 35 shots on net, a minus-7 rating and four PIM in 16 contests. Kessel's streaky play for the Coyotes makes him frustrating to roster in fantasy.