Kessel posted an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Kessel earned the secondary assist on a Derick Brassard goal in the second period. Make it three games in a row on the scoresheet for Kessel, who has two tallies and two helpers in that span. He's heating up, but the 33-year-old still has a modest 12 points with 39 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 18 contests this year.