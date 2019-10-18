Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Strikes twice on man advantage
Kessel scored a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Kessel only had two shots in the game, but both of them found twine behind Juuse Saros. The 32-year-old goal-scorer now has four points in six games. The Coyotes' offense was quiet to start the season, but they will likely live or die by Kessel's production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.