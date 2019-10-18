Play

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Strikes twice on man advantage

Kessel scored a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Kessel only had two shots in the game, but both of them found twine behind Juuse Saros. The 32-year-old goal-scorer now has four points in six games. The Coyotes' offense was quiet to start the season, but they will likely live or die by Kessel's production.

More News
Our Latest Stories