Kessel posted 14 goals, 38 points and a minus-21 rating in 70 games in 2019-20.

Kessel's point output was his lowest since 2007-08, while his 14 goals were his fewest since he scored 11 as a rookie in 2006-07. The winger also fired just 153 shots on goal, a career-low mark. He skated 17:09 per game in his first year with the Coyotes, compared to 17:59 per game the prior season in Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old winger could be out of his prime as an elite goal-scorer in the league, but it may be too early to rule out a bounce-back in 2020-21. However, with the Coyotes' lack of elite talent, expectations for Kessel's production should be cautious.