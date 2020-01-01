Play

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Tallies game-winner

Kessel netted a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Kessel broke a deadlock at 7:20 of the third period, and the Coyotes held on to win. The winger has nine goals and 22 points with a minus-17 rating through 42 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories