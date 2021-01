Kessel scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Phil the Thrill is feeling it, with four goals in as many contests to start the year. His tally Wednesday saw him deflect a Jakob Chychrun shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, although the Coyotes couldn't turn that moment into a rally. The 33-year-old Kessel has added 12 shots with a minus-3 rating this season, but it's nice to see the veteran winger scoring regularly after he netted only 14 goals in 70 outings last year.