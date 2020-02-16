Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Tips in power-play goal

Kessel scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Kessel got a piece of a Jakob Chychrun blast and tipped it behind Braden Holtby for the Coyotes' go-ahead goal in the third period. The 32-year-old winger has three points in his last five games. He's now at 13 tallies, 34 points, 128 shots and 17 power-play points through 61 contests.