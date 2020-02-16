Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Tips in power-play goal
Kessel scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
Kessel got a piece of a Jakob Chychrun blast and tipped it behind Braden Holtby for the Coyotes' go-ahead goal in the third period. The 32-year-old winger has three points in his last five games. He's now at 13 tallies, 34 points, 128 shots and 17 power-play points through 61 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.