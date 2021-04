Kessel recorded three assists in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kessel had the primary helper on goals by Dryden Hunt, Clayton Keller and Michael Bunting in the contest. With six points through five games in April, Kessel looks poised to go on a hot run. He's at 32 points, 78 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating through 41 appearances this season.