Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Two-point performance

Kessel collected a goal and an assist and recorded three shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado.

Kessel somehow scored from an impossible angle to put the Coyotes up 2-0 late in the first period, beating Pavel Francouz from along the goal line. Earlier in the period, Kessel drew the primary assist on Christian Dvorak's power-play goal. The first-year Coyote has yet to hit his goal-scoring stride -- he has only three goals in his first 13 games -- but he does have nine points so far.