Kessel scored a goal and supplied an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

It took until the final two minutes of the game, but Kessel got the Coyotes on the board at 18:24 of the third period. He added a secondary helper on Drake Caggiula's goal 43 seconds later, but the Coyotes' late push fell short. Kessel is up to eight goals, 16 points, 42 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 20 outings.