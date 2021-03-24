Kessel scored a goal on three shots and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Kessel set up Alex Goligoski's first-period tally before scoring the game-tying goal at 8:41 of the third period. With four points in his last three games, Kessel may be gearing up for another scoring binge. The veteran winger has 10 scores, 22 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 33 contests.