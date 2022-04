Kessel recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Wild.

Kessel picked up an assist on Antoine Roussel's goal in the third period before scoring an empty-netter to close out the victory. The goal was Kessel's first since March 20. With eight goals on the season, the veteran winger is in danger of falling short of 10 goals for the first time in his 16-year NHL career. However, Kessel has still managed to pass the 50-point threshold thanks to his 43 assists.