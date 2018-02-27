Coyotes' Pierre-Cedric Labrie: Dealt to Arizona
Labrie was traded Monday from Nashville to Arizona along with Trevor Murphy in exchange for Tyler Gaudet and John Ramage.
In a swap of minor-leaguers, Labrie will head straight to AHL Tucson after the deal. It seems likely he'll remain in the minors the rest of the season, as he's posted just 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 50 games this season for AHL Milwaukee and hasn't appeared in the NHL since 2013-14.
