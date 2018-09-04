Joseph, heading into Coyotes Rookie Camp, is committed to bulking up ahead of the 2018-19 season, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Drafted 23rd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Joseph believes that adding weight to his 168-pound frame will be critical in his bid to earn an NHL roster spot for the 2018-19 season. Coming off a 46-point campaign in junior a season ago, the Coyotes are high on the 6-foot-2 defenseman, and if Joseph can duplicate his training camp performance from last year, he may find himself riding planes rather than buses. He's not worth a draft pick just yet but depending on how he performs in camp, Joseph could be a sneaky late addition to your roster.