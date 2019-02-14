Joseph tallied a goal and an assist in QMJHL Drummondville's 8-1 win over Sherbrooke on Wednesday.

One of the more unheralded prospects in the league, Joseph continues to go about his business in the "Q" with little fanfare. The 2017 first-round selection (23rd overall) of the Coyotes now has 39 points in 47 contests in a season in which he has split time between Charlottetown and Drummondville. Joseph logs big minutes in all situations for the Voltigeurs and there is an outside chance that he could find himself playing in Arizona next season. Deeper dynasty league owners need to take notice here.