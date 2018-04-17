Coyotes' Richard Panik: Arrested in Arizona
Panik was arrested for criminal trespassing in Scottsdale, Arizona as the result of an incident that took place April 8, ABC15.com reports.
Panik, who was allegedly intoxicated, ended up getting booked into the Scottsdale City Jail but was ultimately released upon receiving a criminal citation. Representatives for the Coyotes issued the following statement on Panik: "We are aware of the incident and are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation. We will have no further comment at the present time."
More News
