The Coyotes issued an official statement in response to TMZ disclosing that Panik has pleaded guilty in a "drunken bar incident," along with the tabloid news site releasing footage of the incident, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports. "We are aware of the video and the situation. We have dealt with the matter internally and we will have no further comment in the future."

This stems from the April 8 incident, when an allegedly intoxicated Panik was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail, but ultimately released upon receiving the criminal citation. There is no word as to whether Panik will be disciplined by the NHL.