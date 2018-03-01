Coyotes' Richard Panik: Expected back Thursday
Panik (lower body) is expected to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Wild, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Panik is slated to slot in on the fourth line for the Coyotes on Thursday, playing alongside Freddie Hamilton and Josh Archibald. He remains off the fantasy radar for the most part, but Panik has carved out a role on the power play for Arizona and owns four assists through 15 games with his new club. Official word on his status should arrive in warmups -- if not before then -- but he appears in great position to retake the ice after two absences.
