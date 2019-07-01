Panik is expected to join Washington when free agency begins, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Washington would be the fifth NHL team that Panik has played for since the start of the 2013-14 season. The 28-year-old forward scored 33 points for Arizona last season, his third consecutive 30-point campaign. He should provide quality depth scoring for the Capitals assuming he does sign with the team.

