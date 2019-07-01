Coyotes' Richard Panik: Expected to sign with Capitals
Panik is expected to join Washington when free agency begins, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Washington would be the fifth NHL team that Panik has played for since the start of the 2013-14 season. The 28-year-old forward scored 33 points for Arizona last season, his third consecutive 30-point campaign. He should provide quality depth scoring for the Capitals assuming he does sign with the team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...