Panik notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Nashville and also dished out three hits while blocking three shots as well.

Panik picked up a secondary assist on the game's opening goal, moving him to 22 points on the season. He also tied for the team lead with three blocked shots and logged 1:53 of power-play time, though he failed to break through on the man advantage.

