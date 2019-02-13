Coyotes' Richard Panik: Finds twine Tuesday
Panik snapped a nine-game goal drought in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Sure, it was in an empty net, but a goal's a goal. Panik also assisted on center Nick Cousins' go-ahead marker in the third period. Panik has 24 points and a minus-7 rating in 53 games this season, limiting his viability in fantasy to deeper formats only.
More News
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Fills statsheet in loss•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Shines with three points•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Notches two points Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Tallies goal against Senators•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Sinks power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Coyotes issue statement on forward's legal matter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...