Panik snapped a nine-game goal drought in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Sure, it was in an empty net, but a goal's a goal. Panik also assisted on center Nick Cousins' go-ahead marker in the third period. Panik has 24 points and a minus-7 rating in 53 games this season, limiting his viability in fantasy to deeper formats only.

