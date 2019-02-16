Panik has been labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Maple Leafs due to illness, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports

Panik's absence from the lineup could be a big blow for the Coyotes against a potent Toronto club, as the winger ranks fifth on the team in scoring and fourth in goals. Word on his status will likely surface when Arizona takes the ice for warmups, with Mario Kempe (upper body) or a seventh defenseman being the lineup change options if Panik can't go.