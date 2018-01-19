Panik picked up two assists in Thursday's shootout loss to Nashville.

Panik has been playing on Arizona's top line and has collected three helpers in four games since the trade from Chicago. He's being given a prime offensive role with his new club, but Panik has never surpassed 44 points in his career and has had some consistency issues. Monitor the situation, however, as a change of scenery can do wonders for a player. The 26-year-old has some offensive skills and could put up some decent totals in a top-six role with the Coyotes.