Coyotes' Richard Panik: Linking up with team in Vancouver
Panik (illness) is bound for Vancouver to rejoin the Coyotes for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Panik missed three straight games with the malady. but it appears that he's ready to return for a Coyotes club that is tied with the Canucks at 59 points apiece in the Pacific Division standings. The Czech winger has amassed 11 goals and 13 assists through 54 games this season, but he hasn't done much with his power-play opportunities -- only two points in that key special teams spot.
