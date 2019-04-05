Panik scored his 14th goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

He added three hits and three shots in the contest. Panik has 33 points in 75 games this season, down from the 35 points he recorded last year between the Coyotes and the Blackhawks. He has tossed 137 hits and fired 140 shots on goal, helping to supplement his fantasy value in deeper formats.