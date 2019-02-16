Coyotes' Richard Panik: Not ready yet
Panik (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Panik wasn't able to shake his sickness and will miss his first game in over three months. The 28-year-old will be replaced on the second line by Lawson Crouse, and he'll eye a return Monday versus the Flames.
