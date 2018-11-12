Coyotes' Richard Panik: Notches two points Sunday
Panik recorded a goal, a power-play assist and two shots during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
The marker proved to be the game-winner as Panik is now up to four goals and six points in 12 games -- including five points in his last six games. If you're looking for a hot streak to ride, the 27-year-old Slovak might be the ticket.
More News
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Tallies goal against Senators•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Sinks power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Coyotes issue statement on forward's legal matter•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Arrested in Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Factors into both of team's scoring plays•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Just four points in last 15 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...