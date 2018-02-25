Coyotes' Richard Panik: Nursing lower-body malady
Panik (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play against the Ducks on Saturday, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Panik had been on a cold streak anyway, going pointless with a minus-6 rating over the last 10 games, but he fired 22 shots on goal in that span. The extent of this injury doesn't sound too serious, but Freddie Hamilton will slot into the lineup for the time being.
More News
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Gets two assists in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Traded to Arizona•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Struggling to stay in lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Notched three assists•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...