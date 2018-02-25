Panik (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play against the Ducks on Saturday, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Panik had been on a cold streak anyway, going pointless with a minus-6 rating over the last 10 games, but he fired 22 shots on goal in that span. The extent of this injury doesn't sound too serious, but Freddie Hamilton will slot into the lineup for the time being.