Coyotes' Richard Panik: Quiet in return
Panik (illness) skated 13:01 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
The ice time was 3:47 lower than his season average, so it's safe to assume the winger is not yet at 100 percent. He had one of each in shots, hits, and blocked shots in the contest.
