Coyotes' Richard Panik: Ready to rock
Panik (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Panik has missed the Coyotes' last three contests due to an illness, but he traveled to Vancouver to rejoin his teammates Wednesday, which was the first indication that he would likely be available for Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old winger will return to a top-six role against the Canucks, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of one of Arizona's power-play units.
