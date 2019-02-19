Panik (illness) didn't make the trip to Edmonton for Tuesday's game against the Oilers like he was initially expected to do, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Panik will thus miss his third straight game due to illness, leaving Thursday against Vancouver as the only date left on the three-game Canadian road trip. Thanks to a general lack of current top-level talent in Arizona, Panik has managed to make his way consistently into the lineup when healthy. In his seventh season at the top level, Panik has posted 24 points and 11 goals, already besting or matching all but one season in those categories. Without him available Tuesday, the Coyotes seem likely to send the same group of forwards out to face the Oilers.