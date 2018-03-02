Coyotes' Richard Panik: Returning Thursday
Panik (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Wild.
Panik will rejoin the lineup after missing the last two games. The 27-year-old winger has just four points in 15 games since being acquired by the Coyotes. He can stay on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.
