Panik will not play Sunday night against the Canucks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports. He remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

This is the second straight absence for Panik, who has accumulated four assists in 15 games -- but zero points over his last 10 -- since arriving from the Blackhawks in the Jan. 10 trade that left Anthony Duclair packing his bags for Chicago. Between the scant production and this latest malady, Panik is probably someone you can cut bait on if you need the roster space in fantasy.